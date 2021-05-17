Israeli–Palestinian conflict: Photos of pro-Palestine protest across di world against Israel bomb attacks

39 minutes wey don pass

Protesters for Chicago, United States dey support Palestinians

Hundreds of thousands of protesters don enta street for different kontris across di world to ask make Israel stop to attack on Palestine.

Most of di protesters cari flag and placards wit writing wey read 'Free Palestine'

Di protest hold on May 16 for many kontris including: France, Indonesia, Germany, United States, South Africa, Sweden, Iran and Belgium.

Dis protest dey happun as Israel continue to air strike Gaza Strip kill plenti pipo please destroy many homes.

Monday attack na di heaviest since di current fight-fight between Israel and Palestine start since one week ago.

Bangladesh protesters

For Bangladesh, di protesters burn di image of of di Israel Prime Minister Benjamine Netanyahu durng di demonstration in front of di Anti-terrorism Raju Memorial Sculpture for Dhaka University area, inside di kontri capital.

Canada

Canada protesters gada for in front of Hamilton Town Hall building for Ontario, to sho solidarity wit Palestine.

Amsterdam for di Netherlands

Thousands Dutch and Palestine pipo gada for di centre of Amsterdam di Netherlands capital on May 16, to condemn di attacks and forces eviction of Palestine pipo for di occupied East Jerusalem.

United States

Indonesia