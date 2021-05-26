Meet PM Reigns, Ghana plus size dancer who airline prevent from travelling sake of her size

Dem no support media player for your device

Meet PM Reigns, Ghana plus size dancer who airline prevent from travelling sake of her size

35 minutes wey don pass

Ghanaian plus size dancer, Precious Mensah dey call for reforms which go make de life of plus size people comfortable.

Popularly known as PM Reigns, de Di Asa dance competition winner reveal how society dey make provision for just slim people while neglecting plus size people.

She recount give BBC Pidgin Favour Nunoo how in 2019 she no fit travel to Dubai sake of her size.

“I be that type who dey like travel den experience de world, but unfortunately my first travel experience no happen sake of my size” Miss Mensah talk.

She add say “I pass through so many things... People go see you in town de say you be too fat, we fit get your brazier and pants or you dey sew dem?”

One time dem try kick am off public transport sake of dem try charge her fare for two people wey she disagree.

Miss Mensah talk about how plus size people dey like socialize den have fun but restaurants, cinemas den stuff no dey make provision for dem.