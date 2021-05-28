Security system for Nigeria don collapse - Osita Chidoka

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/ Osita Chidoka

Osita Chidoka wey be former Minister of Aviation don hala say di Nigerian security system don scata finish on top all di kasala wey dey burst around di kontri.

E tok dis one for interview give BBC News Pidgin say na because of nepotism for inside di armed forces, di welfare of di armed forces and lack of professionals for inside di armed forces na im dey cause wahala.

E bin tok say di palalva for di kontri no be today wey im start and di issue na when pipo see say kasala dey work for one side of di kontri dem go try recreate am.

Oga Chidoka add say, "Nigerians for act to helep secure di kontri if dem get trust in di Nigerian state like di South East bin do with di Bakassi boys but trust no dey again"

Di trust extend to di picking of di new Chief of Army Staff, wey oga Chidoka tok say suppose go to somebodi for a different part of di kontri so pipo for armed forces go fit aspire for di position.

E say, "Soldiers fit ask dem selves say if you no fit trust me to be your COAS, why make I go die for you".

E also state say di absence of President Buhari for di burinal of Lieutenant General Attahiru also add for di problem of trust on top say "Buhari suppose show face for di burial to show say im ey united togeda with di army."

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian Army Wetin we call dis foto, Osita Chidoka also chook mouth of di COAS mata

Osita Chidoka wey dey work as Political and Developmental analyst tok say as at now, Nigeria be two.

Di Nigeria wey dey deal with quota system and dey behave anyhow and di Naija wey young pipo dey use create wealth with start up companies, music, sports among odas.

One of di ways wey Nigeria go fit work, im add, na if we carry di spirit of Naija enta Nigeria.

On top di Biafra agitation wey don get Oduduwa Nation agitation too, oga Chidoka say dia agitation dey valid but for any of di kontris to work as well as di restructuring wey di political class don dey push for, first of all, e dey important to unlock Nigeria.

E say make State and Local governments around di kontri start to dey tok how dem dey spend di monthly allocation wey di federal goment dey give dem.