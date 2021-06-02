100 years-old Pa Frank Akinwande Elliot fit play piano, sing and dance
Producer: Andrew Gift
Lagos state goment recently give Pa Frank Akinwande Elliot commendation say e attain di centenary age.
For dis video e tell BBC Pidgin how life be for am, as young pesin, when e dey grow and now wey e don old wella.
Pa Elliot bin work for di Nigeria railway Commission and di Cable network wia im make in marks as a young pesin.
Im na music lover, father and grandfather.