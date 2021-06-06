TB Joshua death: Nigerian Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua don die

6 June 2021

Temitope Balogun Joshua, Nigerian preacher, televangelist, and founder of di Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) don die.

Di church confam tori of im death on Sunday morning for social media post some days before im birthday wey suppose happun for June 12.

According to di post, on Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua speak during di Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting say: "Time for everything - time to come here for prayer and time to return home afta di service."Di statement add say, "God don take im servant Prophet TB Joshua home - as e should be by divine will. E spend e last moments on earth in di service of God. Dis na wetin dem born am for, e live for and died for."

"As Prophet TB Joshua go always tok, "Di greatest way to use life na to spend am on something wey go outlive am". Di church tok.

Prophet TB Joshua leave legacy of service and sacrifice to God Kingdom wey go continue to live on for generations yet unborn."

Di church add say Prophet TB Joshua last words na: "Watch and pray."

Dem also thank di Synagogue, Church Of All Nations and Emmanuel TV Family for dia love, prayers and concern during dis time and request make pipo give di family time of privacy.

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, wey be former Aviation Minister, and friend friend to T.B Joshua also confam di news of di prophet death afta e bin first say na lie.

"Di passing of my brother TB Joshua sadden me deeply. For around 3.00am dis morning, one of im daughters bin tell me say na fake news and I put for social media to say na lie. Sadly dem mislead me. 5 minutes ago di same pesin call me and confam di say di tori of im death na true and dis news pain me well-well." Fani Kayode tok

E never clear wetin di cause of im death be yet.

Pastor TB Joshua become popular over di years as prophet wey dey 'perform signs and wonders' as many pipo dey come im church for Lagos, Nigeria from far and wide.

Pastor TB Joshua use im platform Emmanuel TV, wey be one of Nigeria biggest Christian broadcast station, both digital and terrestrial to reach millions of Christians across di world.

Over di years, di prophet don make news sake of some controversies.

For 2014, in church enta news afta one building for di church premises collapse and kill several pipo and injure odas.

Recently, YouTube bin suspend Emmanuel TV channel from dia platform ontop accuse of 'hate speech' during one of im deliverance session.

For di video, di pastor bin tok say e get one man wey be gay, wey di spirit of man dey torment and no gree make e settle down wit woman.