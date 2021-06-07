Kelvin Odenigbo death: 'Nigerian footballer drown for Belarus' and die dia

24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@odenigbokelvin

More details about di tragic death of Nigerian footballer wey drown for Belarus don come out.

Kelvin Odenigbo die for Lake Beloye one tourist destination inside Vitebsk region.

Odenigbo wey be 20 years old and dey play for FC Vitebsk inside Belarus.

E meet im sudden and sad death on Saturday, June 5 afta e drown for di lake.

FC Vitebsk confam di news for dia social media handle and website;

"Di football club "Vitebsk" report say on June 5, 2021, on di lake "Beloye", for di area of ​​di tourist base "Verasy", OSVOD employees find di drowned Kelvin Odenigbo.

"We go publish all official information as e become available."

According to di results of di forensic medical examination wey FC Vitebsk publish, dem no see any violent marks for Kelvin Odenigbo body.

"No violent marks wey dem see for di football player body, no traces of alcohol inside Kelvin blood. Dis na drowning accident wey shock all of us.

"Now dem don dey decide di question of di player burial ceremony."

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@fc.vitebsk.by

FC Vitebsk say dem express dia sincere condolences to di family and friends of di football player plus also to all di fans of di team.

About Kelvin Odenigbo

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Kelvin Odenigbo

Dem born Kelvin Odenigbo April 13, 2001.

E recently join FC Vitebsk on loan from NAF Rockets, one Nigerian football club wey dey based for Abjua.

Late Kelvin Odenigbo Position na attack - Centre-Forward and e don score one goal in four appearances.

Kelvin Nnamdi Odenigbo favourite quote according to wetin e put for im fcebook page na; "Be what you want to be, but work hard towards it."

E last post for im Facebook page na picture of imsef wia e write say !I smile everyday, and e dey come from my heart