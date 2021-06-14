Janeth Alexander: From strip club waitress to professional barber
From working for strip club as waitress to professional barber, 23-years old Janeth Alexander don come a long way.
Tins bin dey tough for Jane wey come from Akwa Ibom state wen she take up di job of waitress.
One issue wey she bin get wit customer na im come link Janet to pesin wey help change Janet story.
Now Jane don turn professional barber and she don train over 15 girls for free wit dis her barbing work.
Video producer: Ufuoma Gift