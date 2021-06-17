Tope Alabi latest news: Adeyinka Alaseyori 'Oniduro mi' singer say Tope Alabi na her 'mother'

Nigeria Gospel artiste, Adeyinka Alaseyori don chook mouth for di first time ontop her song mata wey concern her colleague, Tope Alabi.

For video, wia im be like she dey do ministration, Madam Alaseyori say "Let Jesus take di wheel, mummy Tope Alabi na our mother. She be mother to me and many others and by virtue we don dey blessed by her ministry."

Tope Alabi bin criticise her song, Oniduro Mi, for inside one video wey go viral, wit claims say di lyrics of di song no follow.

She claim say she bin like di song but holy spirit ask her to shut up wen she wan sing am. For her, to call God Guarantor na to undermine everything wey im dey do for us.

'Oniduro Mi' na words from Yoruba language wey mean 'My Guarantor'.

Dis don make pipo para for Tope Alabi say she no get right to badmouth anoda pesin song like dat .

Wetin Alaseyori tok?

Adeyinka Alaseyori don come out to ask for peace as she ask make Jesus take di wheel of di whole gbas-gbos

"Please let us worship God, let us celebrate God and let Jesus be at di centre of it all." she add am.

Dis na di first time Alaseyori go comment on di mata.

Wetin Tope Alabi tok?

Di gospel artiste tok for wia be like say na large gathering and she bin dey minister.

Although e no clear wetin cause di comments, for di short viral video, Alabi say: "With all di tins wey God be and all di tins wey God dey do na im one pesin go come say my Guarantor thank you. God no be my Guarantor, God pass like dat sir. "

"Me sef like di song but di day wey I wan sing am, Holy Spirit tell me to shut up! Dis wan no be mata of say one pesin dey say di song no good, no.

"Wen we collect song for di spirit realm, e get wetin we still suppose do with di Holy Spirit before we release am, if not eh, if na di way e dey bring am we dey tok am eh, pesin go just dey tok rubbish.

"Im don give us di brain to digest, chew am well-well, eat am, swallow am and bring it back to life." Na so Madam Alabi add put.

Di 'original' owner of di song also react

Nigerian gospel artiste, Evangelist Toluwalase Adelegan wey claim she be di original owner of di song 'Oniduro Mi' speak wit BBC Yoruba say she dey disappointed say Tope Alabi criticise di song

"Di year I sing dat song, I bin dey go through a lot of tribulations. Things bin dey so bad, sotee even my children bin dey face challenges. I dey frustrated and tired of life. Dat na wen God give me di song.

"Tope Alabi wey tok about di 'Oniduro' song… fit get smaller gods like Sango or Oya, as her 'Oniduro'. But to me, Jesus Christ of Nazareth, wey be di one wey sand by me, na my Oniduro."

Madam Adelegan also clear di air about speculations say na Yinka Alaseyori be di original owner of di song.