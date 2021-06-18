Ectodermal Dysplasia: Wetin di sickness be?

Na joy of every mama to see say she get belle con born di pikin wen time reach. But sometimes, pesin no dey know how e go be for front.

Dis na di tori of Mrs Idara Udoh wey dey work for radio station inside Lagos, Nigeria.

She bin dey try cope wit di reality say her first pikin get Ectodermal Dysplasia until she see say di second one wey she born sef get di same condition wey di first one get.

Some pipo wey no know about di disorder con dey discriminate her children, as dem call dem different bad name ontop.

Na this one make Idara start advocacy and she still encourage women wey their pikin be like her own.

Wetin be Ectodermal Dysplasia

Ectodermal Dysplasia na genetic disorder, dis na disease wey dey come by change for di human DNA arrangement wey no dey as e suppose arrange.

For world, informate be say Ectodermal Dysplasia dey show for 7 out of 10,000 pipo. Dis one show say no be condition wey pesin fit see anyhow as e dey rare.

Some of di tins wey follow di condition come na:

change for how fingernails and toenails go be

some teeth no go dey and even e dey dem no go dey normal

Pipo wey get am no dey sweat becos dem no get sweat glands and dis one dey affect how di body go fit regulate temperature

Di pipo wey get di condition dey get thin hair for their scalp and body too.

See some popular people wey get dis condition

Michael Berryman, di American actor wey act movies like The Hills have Eyes and The Evil Within get di ectodermal dysplasia condition.

Levi Hawken, sef get am. Im be New Zealand skateboarder and artist wey pipo sabi well for one viral video ontop Youtube “Nek minnit”. Di video bin loud well for 2011.

Bruno Diferente, sef wey be Brazilian influencer wey pipo know for im videos wey dey make people laugh on YouTube and Instagram too get di rare condition.