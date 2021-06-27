Anambra state APC primary election: PDP former Senator Andy Uba win APC govnorship ticket

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Senator Andy Uba

Senator Andy Uba don win Anambra state APC primary election.

E mean say na Andy Uba go fly Nigeria ruling All Progressive Congress flag during di November 2021 governorship election.

Di former senator score di highest wit 230,201 votes from delegates of di party.

E also get di required 25% for two-third of local goment areas wia di elections happun.

Results of di primaries come in from 20 out of di 21 local goments wey dey for Anambra state.

Nigeria ruling APC party say dem spend di whole night to mak sure say di process dey fair.

Chairman of di primaries committee, Dapo Abiodun say di party do direct primary elections.

Abiodun wey be Ogun state govnor explain say dem conclude am on Sunday morning.

Di total number of accredited voters for di party primaries na 348,490.

While total vote cast 348,490 and total valid votes 348,490.

Di election happun for 326 wards and na 14 aspirants bin contest di govnorship ticket.

Di party bin do direct primary election becos according to chairman of di primaries committee, govnor, Dapo Abiodun dis na "beta democratic process."

Wia dis foto come from, Andy Uba/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Andy Uba

Who be Andy Uba?

Emmanuel Nnamdi Uba or Andy Uba na former Nigerian senator wey represent Anambra senatorial district of Anambra state through di Peoples Democratic Party.

Im port go di ruling APC party for February 2017.

Dis no be di first time wey Andy Uba dey contest for di post of Anambra govnor. In win ticket as PDP govnorship candidate for 2007 govnorship election, come win di 14 April 2007 election.

But, di incumbent govnor dat time, Peter Obi, bin challenge di election unto say, di court bin accept for 2006 say na him win govnorship election for 2003, therefore, im tenure still remain three years to finish.

Court accept in argument, come nullify Andy Uba election on 14 June 2007.

Wia dis foto come from, Andy Uba/Facebook

Wetin cause delay for APC primaries?

Earlier, tori bin dey fly upanda say di party bin dey take style delay di primaries.

But chairman of di primaries committee, govnor, Dapo Abiodun, say several factors bin cause di delay.

Di first be say delegates and organising committee members enta Awka late.

Some of dem bin lodge outside di town asked of no hotel accommodation.

Di party bin ask each aspirant to provide di committee wit 30 names wey go serve as officers for di primaries.

But na only few of dem respond, therefore dem gatz do last minute arrangements.

Oga Abiodun say di process to make sure say dem put everytin on ground to make di election free and transparent bin take time.

But unfortunately, pipo see di delay "as deliberate effort by dis committee to delay di voting process."