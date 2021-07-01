Gabon coup plotters get 15 years prison sentence for trying to remove President Ali Bongo

1 July 2021, 13:30 WAT New Informate 3 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Gabon TV

Three soldiers wey dey behind di failed 2019 coup for Gabon dey go jail for many years.

Dem chop 15 years prison sentence for dia attempt to remove President Ali Bongo Ondimba.

Court bin charge di soldiers for undermining internal security, criminal conspiracy and theft.

Di court acquit di gendarmes wey involve for di sake of request by di prosecution.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Gabon President Ali Bongo

For endangering di internal security of the state, criminal conspiracy and theft, risked very big.

For im application, di public prosecutor tell court to sentence Lieutenant Kelly Ondo, commando leader and member of di Republican Guard.

Di goment lawyer also ask di court to jail two oda soldier to life imprisonment and a fine of 100 million CFA francs (US dollars 180, 896).

But rather di court sentence Ondo and three young officers to 15 years in jail.

Dem go also get fine of 31 million CFA francs (US dollars 54 268,80) and sack from di army.

Dia lawyer, Barrister Moumbembe say dem go appeal di sentence.

For January 7, 2019, di group of mutineers wey Lieutenant Ondo Obiang lead bin use force enter di headquarter of Radio-Television Gabonaise.

Di three soldiers of di Republican Guard appear on di screen, di officer say im wan "save di land of chaos ".

But nobody follow dem and di coup attempt fail. Security forces shoot two putschists dead and arrest Ondo Obiang di three oda soldiers.

Lieutenant Kelly Ondo Obiang and im accomplice don dey detention for Libreville central prison for more dan two years.