Lai Mohammed on charges against Nnamdi Kanu: Nigeria explain Ipob leader arrest/extradition

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, Ipob Leader Nnamdi Kanu

Di leader of Indigenous people of Biafra (Ipob) Nnamdi Kanu dey live big man lifestyle as im dey travel go different kontris inside private jet, Nigeria goment tok.

Minister of Information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed na im tok dis one on Thursday during press conference wit tori pipo for Abuja.

Di Minster reveal say federal goment don dey monitor Nnamdi Kanu movement for some years wia dem discover say "di proscribed IPOB leader dey lice five-star life across several kontris, travelling on chartered private jets, living in luxury apartments and turning out in designing clothes and shoes.

"Of course, as we all saw, im dey wear designer wey Fendi make, dat na luxury Italian fashion brand, wen we arrest am."

Lai Mohammed for di media briefing no mention wia security forces arrest di Ipob leader but im confirm say Kanu currently dey detention for DSS facility.

Wetin go happen collaborators of Nnamdi Kanu

Di Minister of Information Lai Mohammed wey commend security pipo wey arrest Nnamdi Kanu describe di arrest as "one of di most classic operations of its type for di world."

Di federal goment also tok say federal goment don carry out forensic investigation wey reveal di pipo wey dey collaborate wit di Ipob leader.

Im add say hand go touch all di pipo wey dey fund or collaborate for Ipob activities wey goment don ban.

"We fit tell una say we don carry out forensic investigation so far wey don reveal plenty information on di proscribed IPOB leader and im collaborators. While di investigation dey continue, we assure una say none of di collaborators, irrespective of dia standing for di society, go escape.

"All of dem go face di full wrath of di law for dia activities wey challenge our nation sovereignty and threaten di unity. No one, no matter how highly placed, dey bigger dan di kontri," Mohammed tok.

Wetin Nnamdi Kanu Lawyer tok

Kanu Lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor say im go obtain court order to mandate Nigeria secret Police to allow am get access to Ipob leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Di lawyer say bin don write application to di DSS to allow am see im client but dem answer im request.