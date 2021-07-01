Nkechi Blessing, Iyabo Ojo and latest from Jide Kosoko in Yoruba movie industry

Wetin we call dis foto, Yoruba movie actors

Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo don apologise to her senior colleagues for Theater Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (Tmapan).

Di ogbonge actress on her Instagram page under one video wey Tampan presido, baba latin and one woman @esabodofficialpage bin dey try sort di matter.

''First & foremost I wan appreciate God almighty, all merciful, I love you Lord & I thank you for your constant protection, provision and guidance over me & my family. I'm forever grateful.

"I go also want to use dis opportunity to say a very BIG thank you to all my darling fans and loved ones for your constant love & support ... honestly I dey overwhelmed & humbled, I no go ever take am for granted''

''To an able & ever humble president of Tampan @mrlatin1510 thank you very much sir''

''Our big daddies @adebayo.salami @princejidekosoko @realyinkaquadri on behalf of @nkechiblessingsunday my darling aburo & my humble self, we apologise to you sirs we dey sorry for getting you upset, you bi our elders & leaders, we respect you, we dey humbled before you, we will forever appreciate you & honour you''

She end am wit, #justicemustbeserved.

TAMPAN stand on rape

TAMPAN president Bola Amusan wey pipo dey call 'baba latin' for one interview say no where in di world wey rape dey supported and TAMPAN no bi exception.

Di number one pesin for Tampan apologise to di public on behalf of im pipo, e say na di pipo dey support dem.

E promise say all di matter go dey settled soon.

Baba Latin add say dem no fit pursue Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing for dia association sake of all members dey important.

''If you get one hundred cows for yard, if you be good leader you must look for anyone wey dey lost", di ogbonge actor tok.

Wetin Jide Kosoko tok about im accuse say im go frustrate Nkechi blessing for Tampan.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko don come out to talk about di allegation say e dey support baba ijehsa, di actor say di tin wey im dey hama be say make person wey sin no escape judgement and make person wey no sin too no die for wicked person position. As Tampan sef no support rape.

E say di conference no bi about Iyabo Ojo stand on top di rape katakata.

E say wetin Tampan dey tok be say make Iyabo Ojo stop to dey mention di acting joinbodi plus di Yoruba film industry in a bad way.

''Baba ijesha na colleague and iyabo ojo no suppose condemn di whole group sake of one person offence, after all di case don dey court''.

Oga Jide Kosoko tok say di conference na to commot dia join bodi for di interview wey one of dia members wey pipo dey call 'olofa Ina' tok as dat one no represent dia dem as association and di man fit don tok out of emotion.

On top im outburst say im go frustrate Nkechi Blessing.

Di ogbonge actor say if im say dem fit frustrate person commot for di industry na only attempt to soften Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi blessing as im consider dem as children.

'' if you offend your papa and e say I will slap you and you go go blind, se you dey tell me saytrue true your papa wan slap you make you go blind''

For im tok di ogbonge actor make refrence to im speech for di conference wia im tok say Nkechi Blessing and Iyabo Ojo bi dia children and dem only want make dem straighten up.

Oga kosoko say di tin wey im tok be say dem consider di two actresses as dia children.

''pesin wey mould am no dey break am''

E further toks say dem contribute to dia success and dem no fit bring dem down.

Di popular actor say na some of di youths wey bi member of TAMPAN bin call dia attention to di videos sake of dem go fit make peace.

E say make dem go check im record as im neva see any senior wey love di youth pass am for dia group as na im figjht for dem to become part of di join bodi.

Oga kosoko say im still dey fight for dem and even though e no dey too do Yoruba movies again, im still believe in source.

Jide Kosoko say if im use powerful voice to soften those wey dem consider as children say make dem no forget dia source, im neva do anything bad.

E advise those wey dey yarn for social media say make dem come forward wit dia issue and not to go dey abuse for social media as dat one na rascality.