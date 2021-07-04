Aamir Khan: Bollywood star announce divorce wit Kiran Rao after 15 years

44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan don marry for fifteen years and get one pikin

Ogbonge Bollywood celeb, Amir Khan don enta di single market afta im announce im separation from im wife of fifteen years producer and director, Kiran Rao.

Dem announce di move for inside joint statement say dem go continue to dey work togeda and raise dia pikin togeda.

Dem tok for inside joint statement say, dem wan "start new chapter for our lives wey we no go be husband and wife, but we for be co-parents, and family for ourselves."

Khan wey be 56 and Rao, 47 bin meet for 2001 and marry afta four years.

No be Khan first marriage, as e bin marry Reena Dutta before and dem get two pikin togeda.

Amir Khan don dey for dis movie industry for almost fifty years and dey for list among di most popular Bollywood stars.

One of im most popular work, na di dramatic comedy, "Three Idiots" wey tok about some of di wahala wey dey school system bin gada am recognition world wide.

But no be for only feem im voice don loud. For 2015, Khan wey be Muslim bin make headlines wen im hala against di intolerance for im religion for di kontri.