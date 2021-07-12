Italy villages wey ready to pay young pipo $33,000 to come live dia

20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Calabria village for South of Italy

Young pipo wey get beta business idea and ready to port from dia kontri settle down for good inside one small village for Italy, go get payment for doing just dat.

For pipo wey ready, dis kain opportunity no be dream at all.

Di region of Calabria for Italy dey plan to give N13.6 million ($33,000), inside three years to any pesin wey wan relocate to di tiny village of Calabria.

Calabria village na very old village wey dey by di sea and di number of pipo for Calabria no pass 2,000 and di goment dey hope to change dis situation by trying to increase di population.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Calabria villages dey by di sea side

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Calabria village, South of Italy for night

One regional councillor, Gianluca Gallo, tell international tori pipo CNN say di monthly pay wey pipo go receive na between 800-1,000 euros per month for two to three years or dem fit collect di moni in bulk to open new business, weda na restaurant, bar, farm or store.

Di N13.6 million ($33,000) wey dem plan to give pipo no be free moni o! To fit get di moni dis na wetin fit qualify you:

•you must ready to begin small business either from scratch or get work as a professional - di main professionals wey di towns dey find.

•Applicant must get residency, di maximum age to apply for residency na 40 years.