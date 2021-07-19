Eid-el Kabir: Wetin Buhari tok for im sallah message

Wia dis foto come from, Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari don advice Nigerians to get patience as e goment go solve di palava of hardship wey dey worry di kontri.

Di president tok dis one for di Eid message to Nigerians as dem dey prepare to celebrate Eid el-Adha wit dia Muslim brethren for different parts of di world.

"Let me also use dis opportunity to reassure Nigerians say we dey take measures to address our security challenges.

"We don start to dey take delivery of fighter aircraft and oda necessary military equipment and hardware to improve di capacity of our security forces to confront terrorism and banditry," president Buhari tok

E say im goment dey ready to create kontri wia justice, harmony and prosperity go dey and where life and properties go dey safe.

Oda Things wey President Buhari tok for im Sallah Message

President Buhari also tok about di different challenges wey di kontri dey currently face including Covid-19 pandemic, flood, agriculture and security.

E say Covid-19 pandemic don really affect di economy of many kontris including Nigeria.

Di president say dem dey work hard to bring relief to Nigerians including to make fertilizer dey available for affordable prices to farmers.

"No goment don invest di kain moni wey dem don invest to promote local production of about twenty commodities through providing of loans and oda kains of support to farmers," di president add.

Wia dis foto come from, Buhari Sallau/Instagram

President Buhari end im message by encouraging all Muslims to continue to live "in peace and harmony" wit dia fellow kontri men and make Nigerians expose di bad eggs wey dey cause security palava for di kontri.

Eid-el-Kabir festival wey dem cancel

Kano Emirate Council don cancel dis year Durbar celebration.

One media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmed wey give di informate say di council cancel am sake of di third wave of Covid- 19 also obey gometn directive.

Durbar festival na big Muslim celebration dem dey do afta Eid every year for most northern cities across Nigeria.