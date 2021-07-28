Jamb UTME result: Jamb clear candidates, release over 14,000 more result

39 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Jamb Wetin we call dis foto, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board [JAMB]

Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) don release 14,420 more results of di Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination [UTME] results.

Di new batch of released results na dat of pipo wey dem bin dey investigate - di board still dey withhold di results of 93 odas.

Jamb Head of Media and Publicity, Fabian Benjamin say di Board release di result following di consideration and approval of di recommendation of di investigators for management meeting wey dem hold on Tuesday.

"You go remember say di board for dia earlier release, say dem go still review di result of di 2021 UTME exercise and any candidate found wanting go get dia result withheld.

"Out of di withheld results, we discover say 13 involve for examination malpractice afta we bin release dem but now we don withdraw a total of 14 results.

"We don also release di results of 332 blind," Benjamin tok for statement.

How to check 2021 UTME JAMB result online

Wia dis foto come from, Jamb/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Jamb candidates dey do dia CBT Exam

Go di JAMB result checking portal for http //www.jamb.org.ng/efacility/check utme result

Enter your JAMB Registration Number/Email Address for di required column.

Click on 'Check My Results'. Di portal go load your result if e don ready.

How to check JAMB result via SMS

Candidates go send RESULT, via SMS, to 55019 wit di same number you use register for JAMB.

If one candidate use phone number wey dem no use register, message go come say im no use di number register for di exam.

Candidate wit result go receive message: "Dear Mr/Miss X, your result na as follows… (and dem go provide di details).

If Jamb don withhold your result, e go still send message to tell di candidate "Result Withheld"

If you also need print out your result slip, dis na di easy steps to follow.

Although, according to JAMB website, candidates gatz pay N1000 to print dia results.

How to Print Original JAMB Result Slip

Wia dis foto come from, Jamb/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Jamb flier wey you go see

Login to your JAMB profile through https://www.jamb.gov.ng/EfacilityLogin

Under di list of post Registration e-Facilites (for di left side of di page) - Click on di "Print Result Slip"

[2021 Jamb UTME results portal]: 'Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board result summary'

You go click on "continue wit payment" to make payment through di Remita platform.

After your payment don dey successful, you fit proceed to print your result slip.

Just 'select your exam year' and enter your 'JAMB Registration Number' for di required columns.

Candidates go need to submit di original result slip during admission screening for any tertiary institution of dia choice.

Wetin Jamb dey tok about candidates wey miss di UTME 2021 exam or get any wahala?

Report any complaints to e-ticket for di JAMB Portal.

Many of di administrators wey dey conduct di exams dey give assistance to help.

Candidates wey get any complaints like late coming sake of di curfew fit resolve am.

Dem need to go to di e-ticket section for di Jamb portal go make formal complaint.

Jamb create e-ticket portal wey each candidate fit go lodge dia individual complaints.

And dem go monitor and effectively treat di complaint.

For di portal, dem go click Ticket/support for di menu bar.

Then go click create support Ticket to lay dia complaint or click Access Existing Ticket.

Dem fit also send sms to 55019 to make same complaints.

JAMB Acting Director, Shittu Billiaminu say dem go also organize mop up examination.

Dis mop up go cover candidates wey get oda pending issues.