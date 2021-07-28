Ghana chief justice: President wan investigate $5 million bribery allegation against Chief Justice

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nana Akufo-Addo Wetin we call dis foto, Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo initiate process for probe into $5 million bribery allegation against Chief Justice.

Dis be after pressure group, Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) officially petition de President for removal of de Chief Justice (CJ).

Inside reply letter to ASEPA from Office of de President, dem reveal say "President of de Republic in accordance to article 146 (6) of de Constitution, commence de appropriate process after dem petition am for de removal of de Chief Justice."

Background to bribery allegations

Dem finger de Chief Justice for corruption after claims say one private legal practitioner talk say Justice Anin Yeboah demand for $5 million bribe so say dem go deliver fair judgement in some legal case.

Chief Justice however throw challenge to de Police CID to investigate de matter, he however deny de allegations.

What go happen next?

After de Prez of Ghana receive petition which dey request removal of govment functionary like de Chief Justice, he for consult de council of state on de matter.

After which together with de Council of State dem go appoint committee of enquiry.

De composition of de Committee go be two Justices of de Supreme Court, three persons who no be Council of State members or members of parliament, or lawyers who go look into de petition den make recommendations.