Cobra attack helicopter: Why US lawmakers block helicopter deal wit Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, NAF Wetin we call dis foto, Fighter Jet

U.S. lawmakers don put di proposed sale of attack helicopters to Nigeria goment on hold.

Di Senate Foreign Relations Committee don also delay di clearing of a proposed sale of 12 AH-1 Cobra attack helicopters and oda defence systems to Nigeria military.

Tori be say di deal worth some $875 million.

Senator Bob Menendez, chairperson of di Senate Foreign Relations Committee call for "fundamental rethink of di framework of our overall engagement" wit Nigeria during one Senate hearing with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Some reasons for di Lawmakers decision

Nigeria don dey battle serious insecurity for many years - banditry, farmers-herders clashes, kidnapping and so on.

Infact, di kontri never fit defeat one of di deadliest terrorist group Boko Haram in almost 20 years.

Di Islamic State for West Africa don also join for di number of insurgent group for Nigeria.

But in fighting dis insecurity foreign kontris and international human rights organizations don criticize di Nigerian goment on top human rights matter.

Oda concerns wey di Lawmakers get na;

Di recent ban on Twitter.

Systemic corruption issues

Role of Nigeria military on crackdown on protesters after widespread demonstrations against police brutality last year - EndSars.

Oda arms Nigeria wan buy from US

Wia dis foto come from, NAF Wetin we call dis foto, Military Grade Helicopter

Few days ago Nigeria receive six out of di 12 Tucano jet fighters wey dem buy from di US goment.

According to information by di State Department to Congress, in addition to di Tucano fighters jet, Nigeria goment bin dey expect;

28 helicopter engines produced by GE Aviation

14 military-grade aircraft navigation systems made by Honeywell

2,000 advanced precision kill weapon systems—laser-guided rocket munitions