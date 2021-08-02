FGC Birnin Yauri Kebbi State kidnapping: How I take escape from kidnappers den with dia phone - Student

6 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Many oda students still dey with di kidnappers for now

One of di two students of FGC Yauri wey escape from kidnappers den on Saturday tell BBC how she take escape with dia phone.

Na on 17th of June 2021 gunmen attack di school for north-western Nigeria wia dem kidnap nearly 100 students.

According to di student wey spend over two months with kidnappers, di trust wey she gain from her captors na im allow dem give her dia phone to go find network.

"Dem dey sometimes give me dia phone to talk to my parents and usually dem dey ask one of dia pipo to follow me go find network but after some time dem come trust me and dem dey allow me go alone."

"So on Saturday as I dey try find signal I come dey move further away from wia dem keep us and na so I take run enter Dansadau town and na dia police come see me."

"I speak to my father and e advise say make I handover di phone to authorities so dem go use am get useful information and dat na wetin i do."

Wia dis foto come from, Shata Ne Auwal

Di student also speak of pain of losing her sister for di kidnappers hand.

"Na pain wey no go ever go away, my sister bin get asthma and na pesin wey need special care and attention, i just pray say she dey for a better place now."

Di student say di kidnappers dey give di students food and Hijab and praying mat for those wey wan pray.

"After dem see say I sabi Quran wella dem come ask me to dey teach dem how to read am. Dat na one of di reasons dem trust me and even allow me carry dia phone go find network."

Presently di student alongside one oda student wey also escape dey go undergo medical checks.