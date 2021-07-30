'Our day': Oswald di Primary 4 student petition to mother turn national emergency for Ghana

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Young schoolboy outside im class

Small letter wey start as simple petition to one Ghanaian mother turn full blown national emergency.

Over 30 top companies for Ghana dey join hands sponsor our day end of school term celebrations for de little boy.

Oswald, de Primary 4 student write give en mother dey request for goodies he go take celebrate our day like chocolate, biscuit, drinks den stuff.

De letter go viral for Twitter after Friend to de boy en mother post de letter on social media.

Wia dis foto come from, Screengrab/Gambit Wetin we call dis foto, Na Gambit post de boy letter for Social media

De post gather thousands of reactions from Ghanaian including musician, Kidi who promise say he go perform for de boy en school for free during de our day celebrations.

People dey find various parts of de boy en letter interesting, but what dey burst mind be de way he take style talk en mother say make she no disappoint am.

At least two banks open investment accounts worth Ghc2000 give de boy as part of dema contribution to wan future.

Some social media users describe dis as de most sponsored 'our day' in history of Ghana.

Wia dis foto come from, Screengrab Wetin we call dis foto, Reaction