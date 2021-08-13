Buhari and Tinubu: 'Visit to Tinubu no be about 2023', Presidency tok as President Buhari return from London

19 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Bayo Omoboriowo Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari don return afta im two weeks visit to London.

President Buhari return from di United Kingdom on Friday afta im attend di Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 wit oda world leaders.

Nigeria President bin leave Nigeria to di UK on July 26.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media to di President say di Nigerian leader go also use opportunity of di trip to also spend a few days to meet wit im doctor for im routine medical check-up.

"We just receive di President wey touch down about 6:15pm on Friday. About im health, di President dey lively and im greet us week.

"I fit also confirm say di president also visit Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for London. Na goodwill visit wey dey normal and dat na sake of di respect wey im get for Bola Tinubu.

"President Buhari no go jump di gun in terms pesin wey im go support for di 2023 presidential election. President Buhari still get two years before im tenure expire and I n sure say im wan bother imself about 2023 election because time still dey.