Ipob sit at home order: Nnamdi Kanu lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor say make easterner's 'obey suspension of sit-at-home order'

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ifeanyi Ejiofor Wetin we call dis foto, Ifeanyi Ejiofor na Lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu

Members of di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) need to comply wit di directive on di suspension of di weekly sit-at-home order for South eastern Nigeria, Ifeanyi Ejiofor wey be lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu tok.

Ejiofor dey react to questions wey im say Ipob members dey ask to confirm di suspension of di sit-at-home order.

Ipob wey Nigeria goment don proscribe bin announce di suspension of dia 'Every Monday' sit-at-home order - di group also say di order go only hold whenever Kanu appear for court.

But Ejiofor for statement say make Ipob members follow di instruction of dia leadership and stop to dey distract di lawyers wey dey involved for di court case.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor wey be di lead Lawyer for Nnamdi Kanu say di Legal team dey embarrassed sey Ipob members no fit recognise better source of information since dem join di group.

Im also caution di Ipob members sey make dem comot hand from propaganda and concentrate on dia agitation.

According to Ejiofor "I don observe wit disappointment di plenty messages from Ipob members wey dey ask for clarification and confirmation on di press statement wey di leadership of our client issue suspending dia Sit-at-home order.

"I dey shocked by di lack of trust and disbelief expressed over di authenticity of di message.

"In times like dis, make pipo do away wit propaganda, gossip, mischief, campaign of calumny and pay attention to messages from recognized sources."

Ipob sit at home

Wetin we call dis foto, Empty road for Awka

To protest di arrest and trial of dia leader Nnamdi Kanu by di Nigerian goment, di Indigenous People of Biafra declare a-at home order for all states of Nigeria south-east region.

According to di group di order go happen every Monday of every week - e take effect on 9 August.

But four days afta di sit at home wey witness high compliance by di pipo of di region, di group announce di suspension of di order.

Dem say na directive wey dem get from dia leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Di trial of di proscribed separatist leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu don dey adjourned until October 21 2021.

For di resumed hearing for di Federal High Court on 26, July, di presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako say she no dey go ahead wit di case as di defendant, Nnamdi Kanu no dey physically present for di court.

Di prosecution team bin no give reasons for di absence if di leader of di banned group but afta closed door meeting, she bin adjourn di case.

She also reject di requests by Kanu lawyer to transfer am go di Nigeria correctional centre afta di lawyers express concerns about im safety and lack of access to am.