Latest election results in Zambia: President Edgar Lungu reject election results

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Edgar Lungu vs Hakainde Hichilema

Zambia President Edgar Lungu don release statement wia im tok say di general election no dey free and fair.

President Lungu claim say dem chase party agents of di governing Patriotic Front from polling stations and therefore dem no fit protect dia votes.

Im allege say serious violence happen for three provinces wia im party lose votes.

Oga Lungu also allege say di killing of Patriotic Front chariman for di north western province on di day of di elections render di elections not free and fair.

Anxiety levels dey extremely high for Zambia as pipo don dey patiently wait to find out who their next president go be.

Di electoral commission dey slowly announce election results as dem dey come in following Thursday elections wey dey declared to be relatively peaceful by African and European observer missions.

But di incumbent President Edgar Lungu wey dey behind di opposition for di votes wey dem don count so far say three provinces wia im party lose votes bin dey characterized by violence and im claim say make dem cancel di elections.

President Edgar Lungu dey look for second term and Hakainde Hichilema na di main opposition candidate.

Meanwhile opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema accuse di incumbent of trying to throw out di electoral process as part of effort to hold onto power.

Di kontri electoral commission dey expected to respond to di latest developments.

Opposition dey for early lead

Early results from Zambia presidential election show say na di opposition candidate, Hakainde Hichilema, dey lead over di incumbent Edgar Lungu, according to di first results from di electoral commission early on Saturday.

Some of di constituencies where oga Hichilema perform well na where dem consider to be strongholds of di incumbent, Edgar Lungu.

Dis suggest say Hichilema don gain ground since di last elections for 2016, wen e lost by slim margin for di contested elections wey allegations of rigging dey.

Total of 296,210 votes na im dem cast for those constituencies, representing 71.75% turnout rate, chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano tell media briefing for di capital Lusaka.

Hichilema gada 171,604 votes versus di 110,178 wey Lungu get for di results for 15 of di southern African nation 156 constituencies.