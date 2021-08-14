Jos killings today: Armed men kill 22 pipo for Jos, police confirm

34 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Police and some local security pipo for Nigeria

Nigeria Police say na twenty-two travellers die and many odas wunjure afta armed men attack dia bus for di central city of Jos.

Some reports say di casualty figures fit dey higher.

Tori be say di victims na muslims wey dey travel wit convoy of buses to southern Nigeria from di northern city of Bauchi wia dem bin go attend one religious ceremony to mark di Muslim new year.

Di mob ambush and smash dia bus as di pipo dey travel through di city.

Di authorities also confirm say dem don arrest some pipo.

According to police tok-tok pesin for Plateau, Gabriel Ogaba: "On 14th August, 2021 at about 09:28 hours, di Plateau State Police Command receive distress call say group of attackers suspected to be Irigwe youths and dia sympathisers along Rukuba Road of Jos North LGA attack one convoy of five buses wit Muslim faithful wey dey come back from di Annual Zikr prayer for Bauchi State on dia way to Ikare for Ondo State.

"Unfortunately, na 22 persons and Fourteen wunjure for di attack."

"Di Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Edward Egbuka, along wit di GOC 3-Division, Major General Ibrahim Ali, don visit di scene."

But one local journalist wey visit Plateau State Specialist Hospital tell BBC say im count thirty deadi bodi and many wounded victims wey dem dey treat.

Most of di victims get machete cuts according to witnesses.

E never clear why di mob attack di travellers.

Govnor Simon Lalong condemn killings

Plateau state govnor Simon Lalong don condem di latest killings as im say goment no go tolerate ''any form of lawlessness.''

Di latest incident happen just days afta deadly communal clash for di area - between Fulani herders wey be mainly Muslim and farmers from the Iregwe ethnic group wey be mainly Christian.

Di north-central state don see more dan ten years of deadly communal violence since 2001 before di conflict reduce in recent years.