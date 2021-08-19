Taliban ask Afghan pipo to leave di airport

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Taliban don ask di crowd of Afghanistan pipo wey dey wait outside Kabul international airport wit di hope of leaving di kontri make dem go home.

Di Taliban say dem no wan hurt anybody, one day afta di fighters open fire on protesters kill three.

Di United States and oda pwers from di West still dey evacuate dia kontri pipo and some of dia Afghanistan staff from di kontri on Afhgan independence day.

Generally, Kabul dey calm since Taliban forces enta di kontri capital on Sunday, di airport dey upside down as pipo dey try rush out of di kontri.

Twelve pipo don die inside and around di airport since Sunday, according to wetin one NATO and Taliban officials tell tori pipo Reuters.