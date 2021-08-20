Olu of Warri coronation: Prince Tsola Emiko say 400-year-old missing crown no go stop im coronation

20 August 2021

Di Olu of Warri designate, Omoba Tsola Emiko don react to reports say di crown of di Olu of Warri don miss days to im coronation.

For exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin, di omoba clear di air on di mata say di throne no get one crown.

"First of all wen you say di crown, several crowns dey, plenty crowns dey, you know exactly which one?

"Because dem get label too. So wen you put out dat kain tori you need to be careful.

"I fit no know say dem carry one of di crowns, so if I say now say no crown dey miss, pesin fit come out to say;

"Actually dat particular one, maybe pesin no dey pay attention and dem break di window come carry am from di glass case where e bin dey.

"And dis na police mata too and part of am dey court too so dat na my response to dat."

Di prince also add say di mata no go in anyway affect di coronation ceremony of Saturday, 21, August, 2021.

"E no go anyway affect di coronation, Warri pipo dey very dramatic and animated.

"And I tink say dis process na very dramatic and animated one.

"In all humility I tink say e go do very well as Nollywood feem." E tok.

For di exclusive interview, di Omoba also chook mouth inside di controversy wey bin surround di following: