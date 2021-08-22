Actress Chioma Grace Chioma Grace viral video quick summary of di actress confession

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@ifemeludike_ Wetin we call dis foto, Chioma Grace

Actress chioma Grace Ifemeludike bin release one video for internet wia she accuse her fellow actress Linda Clems say she pimp her to one popular clergy man for 20th of November 2016.

She accuse Linda say she tell am say dem one go meet her family friend wey dey go America.She say she no too sabi di man dat time as di tin na quick arrangement.

She say after dem have sex di clergyman sharpaly give her im number say make she call am and not tell her friend. She add say di man bin give dem bundle of money wey go reach like 500 thousand naira and her friend split di money take her own share. She say di money sweet her belle sake of dat year she just graduate from school dey wait NYSC and she dey broke.

She say na after she be see di clergy man for social media dey help pipo before she com confam say di man na di same man wey knack am but she no fit ask her friend sake of e fit dey risky.

Chioma Grace say she later ask Lynda Clems wen she go drop am off say who be di man say e look like one man of God wey dey popular but Lynda say di man no be who she think, say im bi her family friend, but she no too talk since she get di man number.

She tok say she bi see di popular clergyman again and di man even wan help her wit NYSC posting but e no work.

And di two of dem bin meet again to have sex for one big hotel in Lagos.

According to Chioma, di reason why she do di confession video be say she don become born again and she dey always feel bad anytime wey di clergyman name commot for somewia wey dem dey accuse am of sometin and she no fit come out come tok despite say she sabi di truth. Di actress say e dey difficult for her to to come out sake of her family.

But now she dey ready to tok true sake of di sin no be for her body alone but Christ body.

One of di party wey she accuse, Lynda Clems don respond for one post say she no get idea about wetin Chioma Grace dey tok about. She say " I no be anybody pimp, I never be and I no go b. Dis one dey absurd. No mention my name for dis kind manner again or I go take legal action, dis one no dey acceptable."

Who be Chioma Grace Ifemeludike?