Tobi Bakre Wedding gist: Who be im wife, Anu Oladosu?

13 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Tobi Bakre

Former BBNaija housemate don comot bachelorhood as on Saturday im marry, im babe Anu Oladosu.

Di event feature both Yoruba introduction rights and reception parties.

Di couple dey also expect pikin wey dem reveal for di wedding party.

Celebrities including actresses Sophie Alakija and Adesua Etomi Wellington as well as musician Timi Dakolo follow show face for di wedding.

Wia dis foto come from, Instgram Wetin we call dis foto, Actresses, Lala Akindoju and Adesua Etomi-Wellington as well as social media celeb, Mariam Bakare show up for di wedding

Chike also grace di wedding sing for di couple for dia reception.

Oga Bakare bin first show off Anu for one video wey im do for March 2020 for social media wia dem bin dey dance inside challenge.

Oga Tobi neva gist di public about iim relationships although at some point im be dey lined with fellow Big brother Naija housemate. Alex.

Who be Tobi Bakre wife, Anu Oladosu?

Nothing much don comot about di pregnant wife. She first enta spotlight as di soon to be bride of Tobi for February 2021, for now deleted Instagram post, wia Tobi Bakre carry am go di Headies Awards.

Afta dat, for June 1, she bin wish am happy birthday.