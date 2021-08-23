Killings Abesim for Bono region Suspected serial killer wit human flesh for fridge bore Ghanaians

8 minutes wey don pass

Di statement further tok say "di police, togeda wit di community pipo don arrest one suspect Richard Appiah wey currently dey police net dey assist wit investigation".

Acting inspector general of police George Akuffo Dampare direct CID officers from dI police headquarters to give technical support to di Bono regional police CID so dem go fit fast track di investigation.

Tori wey enta BBC Pidgin domot be say di suspect bin deceive di 13-year old boy from di football field to im room before e kill am.

Na wen di father of di boy dey search for im pikin, alarm come raise and dem report di matter to di Sunyani police on friday night.

E tell police say oga Appiah bin come for im 12-year-old son at about 5:30 pm but dem no fit trace di young boy after den.

About one hour and half later, some relatives of di suspect bin go back to di police station wit Appiah say dem suspect say e know were di 12-year-old boy dey.

Police wit di community pipo bin gather enter di suspect room before dem discover di boy body flat for ground plus oda human body parts for inside fridge and oda parts of di house.

Police still dey investigate di matter.