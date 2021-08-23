Latest news on resident doctors strike: Nigeria FG hopes for doctors to resume Monday dey flat
Latest news on resident doctors strike be say Nigeria federal goment and striking resident doctors still never reach agreement.
Dis dey happun afta two days of tok-tok
Di strike action of di Nigerian Resident Doctors don cause major gbege on medical services in gomment hospitals across di kontri .
After two days of negotiations, federal gomment and di doctors wey dey work for public hospitals never reach any agreement.
Tok-tok person of di doctors join bodi bin tell BBC say no point to sign anoda agreement when e get many many unfulfilled demands.
Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige tok say di Resident Doctors no gree sign di memorandum of action to end di three week old strike.
Dis mean say any hope say di doctors fit resume work on Monday don dey flat.
Di tin wey dey worry many pipo be say di strike happen wen Nigeria dey struggle to cope wit di third wave of Covid.
Di leaders of di Resident Doctors join bodi say dem go need to consult dia members bifo dem fit sign any tin wit di gomment.
Di Doctors bin demand say make di federal gomment withdraw one court case wey dey against dem for industrial court say make dem back down from di strike.
Dem also want di Minister of Labour and employment to stop to implement im "no work no pay" policy wey e dey threaten to impose on di doctors.
Di resident doctors for Nigeria and di gomment bin dey get dis kind issue since.
But dis time around dem don start di indefinite strike since Monday, 2nd August.