21st Olu of Warri: Ogiame Atuwatse III and history behind revoked curse on Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Tsola Emiko Wetin we call dis foto, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo pay homage to 21st Olu of Warri, King Tsola Emiko

Di 21st Olu of Warri wey dem just crown don reverse some ancestral curse wey get long history.

Ogiame Atuwatse III, during im coronation revoke di spirital curse im grandfather place on di kingdom and on Nigeria.

37-year-old King Emiko pronouncement fit change a spell of 55 years on Itsekiri and Urhobo land and Nigeria at large.

Di monarch say im grandfather di late Wilson Gbesimi Emiko, Olu Erejuwa II and Uku Akpolokpolo, Akenzua II of Benin place di curse sake of one alleged injustice against im father.

So History behind di 55 years curse on Nigeria new Olu of Warri revoke?

BBC Pidgin find out say na for around 1966 na im Olu Erejuwa II pronounce di spell.

Wia dis foto come from, Tsola Emiko Wetin we call dis foto, 21st Olu of Warri, King Tsola Emiko

"E dey important to recall di grave injustice against Olu Erejuwa II wey complain about during im visit to His Royal Majesty, Oba Akenzua II about im challenge. For im reaction two of dem curse di land.

"Record no show sey Olu Erejuwa II and Oba Akenzua II reverse di curse.

"As a firm believer of di connection between di spiritual and di manifestation for di physical, I be serious believer we suppose address dis mata.

"As di spiritual, cultural, political, and traditional ruler of dis land, I, Ogiame Atuwatse III, di 21st Olu of Warri, di first son of Olu Atuwatse II, di grandson of, and direct descendant of Olu Erejuwa II who was offended on dis throne, hereby reverse di curse placed over dis land," na so King Emiko tok.

Wetin be di curse wey King Tsola Emiko reverse

Di late Erejuwa II na di Olu of Warri between 1951 and 1986 and Oba Akenzua II na di Oba of Benin from 1933 to 1978.

Findings show sey di curse wey King Tsola Emiko, d1 21st Olu of Warri reverse happen during di reign of di two Late kings. Uwomano Okpevra, Associate Professor History and International Relations, Delta state University say na bad politics during di 1960s provoke di two Traditional rulers wey make dem place di curse.

According to Oga Okpevra, "Di wahala start during campaign period for 1960s wen National Convention of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC) of di den Nnamdi Azikwe contest election against Action Group wey Obafemi Awolowo lead.

"Di NCNC bin get influence for old eastern Nigeria while Action group get dia major support for old western Nigeria. During election di Itsekiri kingdom carry dia vote give Action group but some Itsekiri political leaders wey dey support NCNC come vex."

Another sabi pesin from Itsekiri kingdom, Charles Eyimofe-Pemu tell BBC Pidgin sey "Na dat di vote wey Itsekiri pipo give Action group make di political leaders of di area vex wey make dem use politics comot di den Olu of Warri, di late Wilson Gbesimi Emiko, Olu Erejuwa II.

"Dem also chase am comot from im kingdom. As dat one happen, Olu Erejuwa II relocate go Ogbese for Benin go live. Na di aim dey wey Uku Akpolokpolo, Akenzua II of Benin give am refuge."

Oga Okpevra add say through out dat period Akenzua II treat Olu Erejuwa II as King and di problem come make di two of dem close.

Im say na dat anger make Olu Erejuwa II and Akenzua II place di curse say "for shamefully disgracing di Olu of Warri, nothing good go come out of Itsekiri. Sey Itsekiri land and Nigeria no go know peace."

Di implication of di curse

Afta dem banish Olu Erejuwa II on top false accusation based on political matter di Itsekiri politicians appoint anoda pesin as Olu of Warri.

Oga Okpevra wey be Acting Head of Department for English, History and International Studies, Admiralty University of Nigeria, Ibuzo, Delta state say di curse by di Oba and Olu get serious implication.

"Di pesin wey dem use replace di Olu of Warri die mysteriously" di Professor tok - and sey oda pipo wey get hand for di matter also die mysteriously.

Na Late General David Akpodiete Ejoor, former mid-western region military govnor come lift di ban on Wilson Gbesimi Emiko, Olu Erejuwa II.

But afta over 50 years wen dem place di curse di new Olu of Warri, King Tsola Emiko revoke di curse say "im bring down di Government of heaven unto dis land, and I direct am to flow as a course wey nobody fit sabotaged, slowed, or stopped.