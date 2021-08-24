UEFA Champions League group stage draws: How to watch, time, date and predictions

Europe top Football competition, di Uefa Champions League go start di 2021/2022 season in September.

Dis na as all di top leagues for Europe don also start dia season.

Twenty-six team don get automatic qualification for di group stage of di competition.

"Di 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony begins at 18:00 CET on Thursday 26 August," na so Uefa publish for dia website.

Di football association say di draw go hold for Istanbul, Turkey.

How to watch Champions League draws

Football fans fit watch di champions league draws on UEFA.com.

Uefa say na former Russia and Arsenal striker Andrey Arshavin be dia Final Ambassador.

While Ghana and ex-Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien na special guest wey go "assist with di draw."

Uefa 2020/2021 Awards

Wia dis foto come from, UEFA Wetin we call dis foto, De Bruyne, Jorginho, Kanté

Apart from di draws Uefa go also hold dia award ceremony wia dem announce di 2020/21 award winners.

Di awards presentation na for;

UEFA Men's Player of the Year

UEFA Women's Player of the Year

UEFA Men's Coach of the Year

UEFA Women's Coach of the Year

Goalkeeper of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season

Defender of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season

Midfielder of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season

Forward of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season

Goalkeeper of the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League season

Defender of the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League season

Midfielder of the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League season