Latest news in Nigeria: How bandits launch deadly attack on Nigerian Defence Academy

26 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian Army soldiers

Bandits don attack di Nigerian Defence Academy [NDA] for Afaka barracks Kaduna state, North west Nigeria.

Tori be say di armed bandits kill two officers and kidnap another officer.

One official wey dey inside di college wen di attack happun also confam di tori to BBC Pidgin.

Eyewitnesses say di incident happen on Tuesday morning wen bandits catch di sojas unaware.

One staff wey dey work for Nigeria Defence Academy confam tori say:

Di bandits attack di military facility, kill and kidnap some pipo.

Nigeria Defence Academy don also release statement confirming say dem lost two men and one kidnapped.

According to di staff di incident happun around 3am on Monday.

And dem hear gunshots but think say na training dey go on but early in di morning di situation become clear.

"About 3 am na im we start to hear gunshots but for my mind since na NDA I dey I just assume say na one training or something."

E add say at di moment security pipo don surround di place and dey investigate wetin happun.