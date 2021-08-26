NDA Kaduna attack: Nigerian Defence Academy 'unknown gunmen' attack - Timeline/reactions

Di new Director of Defence Information, Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr

Less dan 48 hours afta "unknown gunmen" enta di Nigeria prestigious military university, Nigeria Defence Academy, di Directorate of Defence Information dey ask Nigerian media make dem dey present di Armed Forces well.

Di new Director of Defence Information, Major General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr make dis appeal wen im do familiarisation visit to di director generals of two of di kontri public media organisation, Voice of Nigeria and di Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria on Wednesday 25 August.

Di security breach for NDA make many Nigeirans wonder as pipo dey ask plenty questions wey di Nigeria military neva wan ansa and dis don give room to plenty quess work as local tori pipo dey report different tins from unconfam sources.

Questions like, who be dis pipo wey get mind enta military formation kill officers? How dem take enta? Dem bin get inside help or how? Na some of di common qustions wey pipo dey ask but di military neva give ansa.

Still, inside press statement wey di directorate release, Oga Sawyerr say make di "media continue to support and cooperate wit di military through positive coverage and reporting of activities in order to move di kontri in di path of peace and progress."

Dem describe di media as very powerful instrument wey dey coordinate all di powers to help di kontri develop.

Timeline of how tins take happun

On August 24, according to statement wey di Academy release, "unknown gunmen breach di security architecture or design of di Nigeria Defence Academy" Headquarters for Afaka, enta di residential area kill two pipo plus kidnap one pesin.

24 hours afta di attack on 25 August, local tori pipo Cabel online news media report say di military pipo wey suppose dey on duty to monitor di CCTV cameras bin dey sleep.

Hours afta di Cable publish dia story on di same 25 August, di Defence Headquarters do press release to counter di claim wey accuse di news media of propaganda.

Di statement say dem dey "state categorically say di allegation no be true and dia fore challenge di Cabel Online to publish verified proof.

""Dia fore e dey important to warn Cable Online media make den deyc areful against pipo using em as propaganda tool by enemies of our dear kontri."