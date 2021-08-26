Ghana, Germany relations: Akufo-Addo Ghana plus Angela Markelall German ties explained

Wia dis foto come from, Jubilee House Wetin we call dis foto, Akufo-Addo bin go Germany last Sunday on de invitation of minister-president of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herr Armin Laschet for dema 75th anniversary celebrations.

Ghana plus Germany relations be of utmost importance, President Nana Akufo-Addo declare dis week.

But wen plus how de west African gold coast and de Western European industrial nation start dis relation

President Akufo-Addo say Ghana dey draw inspiration from de success tori of North Rhine-Westphalia and Germany.

North Rhine-Westphalia be Germany's most populous and industrial region.

"We desire to walk hand-in-hand with North Rhine-Westphalia and Germany sake of "we share attachment of common values.

"And respect for individual liberties and human rights, respect for rule of law and respect for human principles of democratic accountability".

President Akufo wey country dey against gay and LGBT+ pio tok for speech for dema 75th anniversary celebrations.

He continue tok say "we want to build progressive and prosperous nation".

According to Akufo Addo, Ghana be determined say dem go participate fully for de global market place for de basis of things de country dey produce and not for raw materials export.

De president tok all dis sweet things wen e meet German Chancellor, Dr. Angela Markel dis week for Dusseldorf wey dey Federal Republic of Germany.

Wia dis foto come from, Di Presidency Republic of Ghana Wetin we call dis foto, Di minister-president of North Rhine-Westphalia, invite President Akufo-Addo for di 75th anniversary.

Ghana, Germany relations: Background

Ghana plus Germany diplomatic relations dey more than 60years.

Since Ghana independence, de two countries bilateral development cooperation dey exceed 1.5 billion euro.

Ghana plus Germany dey collaborate on a number of diversified interests like youth development, entrepreneurship and on de environment.

So far, Germany be one of de main vehicle suppliers to Ghana.

Ghana, Germany relations: Investment

De president tok say de establishment of big companies like Volkswagen car assembly in Accra be welcoming news wey more companies dey ready say dem go come Ghana come set-up.

Akufo Addo further tok say na im priority be say dem go increase trade and investment cooperation cos dat be one of de way dem go develop healthy economic relations with North Rhine-Westphalia and Germany and de rest of de world.

If Ghanaian products be high for global value chain, na im go create jobs give de teeming youth.

North Rhine-Westphalia @ 75