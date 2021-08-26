Abesim murder updates: Ghana Police CID discover buried intestines of victims

41 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police Service

Investigators say dem discover de intestines of one of de three alleged murder victims for Abesim, Bono Region.

De Criminal Investigation Department [CID] plus de team from Ghana Police service headquarters na im discover am.

Ghana Police Service say dem "dem bury di intestines for cocoa farm for Abesim"

So dem exhume am for pathological analysis and forensic examination for Accra. Di investigators add.

De team say dem work around septic tanks and other areas for examination.

"We don retrieve two sharp cutlasses wey get bloodstains wey de suspect take commit de crime from de scene".

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana police

De acting director general, assistant commissioner of police, Kwesi Ofori wey sign de statement indicate say;

De Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare direct say make a team from de police counseling unit offer special attention to de families of de victims plus trauma reduction therapy.

Dis, according to de statement, don start already.

De statement conclude say "dem dey assure de general public especially relatives of de murdered victims of thorough investigation wey go bring de perpetrators to justice".

Police dey investigate three murder

Ghana Police dey investigate de murder of three people wey appear like serial killings.

Di suspect wey be architect, chop arrest on Friday for Alaska near Abesim for Bono Region.

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Police

Ghana Police Service say de arrested suspect don allegedly murder 12 and 15years pikins plus anoda pesin wey dem dey try identify.

De police tok for statement say dem effect de arrest after dem search en quarters.

"De police with collaboration from de community pipo don arrest one suspect wey dem give en name as Richard Appiah wey currently dey police grips dey assist with investigation".

Dis be according to de statement signed by Assistant Commissioner for Police Kwesi Ofori.