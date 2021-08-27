Kabul Airport Afghanistan, Taliban: Latest happenings afta Kabul airport deadly attack

27 August 2021

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Evacuation of foreigners and Afghanistan pipo wey bin work wit foreigner kontris don resume.

Dis na afta di deadly suicide bomb attack wey happun for Kabul airport.

Di shocking twin bomb attack wey happun for afternoon on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Di evacuation wey United States dey lead for Kabul international airport don enta final stage afta .

British forces don also enta di final stage of dia evacuation.

All di foreign kontris for Afghanistan dey try meet evacuation deadline of August 31 - di next four days.

Britain ministry of defence say now dia focus na only on British citizens and oda pipo wey don already get clearance to leave.

Dem no go call more pipo come airport for evacuation, di ministry of defence tok.

Around 1,000 UK troops dey help to evacuate pipo from Afghanistan

On Friday morning evacuation efforts continue and some of di pipo wey dem dey evacuate dey enta plane.

According to one Nato official, all foreign military troop wey dey Afghanistan dey try cari dia pipo and embassy workers comot from di kontri.

Di suicide attackers bin target pipo wet stand for queue dey try leave di kontri afta Taliban militants takeover.

At least 90 pipo don die and more dan 150 pipo wunjure from di attack.

At least 90 pipo don die and more dan 150 pipo wunjure from Thursday attack.

One branch of di Islamic State militant group, di Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) don claim responsibility for di attack.

For in reaction, US President Joe Biden don swear say im go revenge on di attacker, say im go "hunt dem down."

Who be IS-K?

Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) say na dem dey behind di twin blasts for Kabul airport wey killed 90 wunjure more than 150 people.

But who dem be?

BBC security correspondent Frank Gardiner say di group na di most extreme and violent of all di jihadist militant groups in Afghanistan.

Im na regional branch of di group Islamic State and dem dey active for Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Di group don chop blame for some of di worst atrocities for recent years.

One Canadian aircraft wey fly evacuees comot from Kabul on 23 August

Dem bin target girls schools, hospitals, and even one maternity ward wia dem shot and kill pregnant women, pikin dem, and nurse.

Dem be part of di international IS network wey dey attack di western, international and humanitarian targets once dem fit reach dem.

IS-K get links to Taliban through anoda groupthird party, di Haqqani network.

But dem get major differences wit di Taliban.

Dem dey accuse di Taliban of abandoning Jihad and battlefield in favour of peace settlement.