Victor Olaotan dead: Nollywood actor/Tinsel star Victor Olaotan death afta 2016 accident

55 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AMAA Wetin we call dis foto, Victor Olaotan

Nollywood actor Victor Toye Olaotan don die at di age of 69 years.

Olaotan don dey sick for some years now afta im accident for 2016.

Im bin get accident for 2016 as im dey drive go set for Lagos, Nigeria.

Di accident keep am for bed for five years and three years to im death, im bin dey for hospital dey battle for im life.

Di actor bin act as di main character for popular Africa Magic TV series Tinsel as Fred Ade-William.

Inside statement wey im wife Julia Olaotan release on Friday morning, she say:

She dey grateful im don finally rest from all di suffering.

"Im don try.E no easy to dey trapped inside your own body for five years. Im go fit finally rest now."

For 2018, di actor bin cry for financial support for im treatment for aboard.