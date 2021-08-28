King of Boys - The Return of the King: Why King of Boys dey trend for many Nigerian homes

53 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Sola Sobowale/Facebook

No be everiday or evri feem wey come out dey trend for Nigerian homes.

In fact before any topic or feem trend across many Nigerian homes e gatz touch one important of everiday life.

Now di film wey Kemi Adetiba produce and direct wit Sola Sobowale as di main character and bad babe, dey trend for many Nigerian homes.

As Eniola Salami in di film, Sobowale na very powerful and influential politician, wey dey use everytin she fit to eliminate her enemies.

For part one of di film wey dem release on October 20, 2018, dem arrest and jail her but she still escape, leave di kontri.

For di part two, she don return to Lagos to continue her politics wit plenty blackbpowers, wey make pipo sabi her as 'Laburu', meaning evil in Yoruba.

King of Boys - "The Return of the King" expose di dark side of Nigerian politics

Nigeria na big kontri wit corruption and struggle for power at anycost.

King of Boys show wetin dey happun underground for Nigeria politics as pipo ey find power.

Sola Sobowal character na di perfect example. Dem continue to expose am pass for di part two of di film.

Dis na eye opener on why kontri pipo must push for good governance, accountability and transparence, because if dem keep quiet di kontri go remain stagnant and innocent lives go waste away.

King of Boys - The Return of the King dey like 'The Wedding Party'

King of Boys na di second feature film by Adetiba afta Wedding Party for 2016.

Di success of di movie make Adetiba blow for her career.

King of Boys: Sola Sobowale and her Toyin Tomatoes character

Sola Sobowale na popular name for di Nigerian movie industry, she get successful career wit English and Yoruba film.

She popular as a character wey dey very loud, aggressive and volatile.

However for King of Boys, she not only displayed dis, but also added the element of cool, calm, rich and savvy, di perfect picture of sophisticated aristocrat.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

King of Boys - The Return of the King: See di cast

If e get one tin wey unique for Adetiba films, na di actors. Her film get many ogbonge actors and actress from Nollywood.

Di Wedding Party, get names like Adesua Etomi, Bankole Wellington (Banky W), Sobowale, Ireti Doyle, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Zainab Balogun, Ayo Makun (Ay) and Frank Donga.

While part one of King of Boys get characters like Etomi and Sobowale, music artists Illbliss and Reminisce show, plus including Osas Ighodaro, Akin Lewis and Jide Kosoko.

For part two we expect to see RMD and Charly Boy appear wit most of di actors from the first part.

Before, Nigerian movies dey struggle to get international recognition sake of dem get very low budget and di overall production no good.