Nigeria goment fit punish pipo wey neva take COVID-19 vaccine

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

Nigeria goment fit punish Nigerians wey don reach to take di COVID-19 Vaccine but no gree take am.

Na so di Executive Director of di National Primary Healthcare Development Agency [NPHCDA], Faisal Shuaib tok or press briefing for Abuja on Tuesday.

Dr. Shuaib add say goment fit "apply di basic rule of law" against pipo sake of say dem dey put oda pipo in danger.

Already Edo and Ondo States don announce restriction for some places wey pipo wey neva take COVID-19 vaccine fit enta.

According to Shaibu: "Di Presidential Taskforce and di Federal Ministry of Health dey look for ways to make di vaccine reach everi bodi.

Dis include Federal civil servant and corporate entities.

"Once these vaccines don reach everi bodi, we go come discuss about justice, fairness and liberty, di tin wey dey make pipo fear to take di vaccine"

Court stop Obaseki order on covid19 vaccine

Meanwhile, one Federal High Court don stop Edo state govnor Godwin Obaseki from enforcing order wey im give on covid-19 vaccination.

Govnor Obaseki bin order sey e dey compulsory for all residents of Edo State to take fi covid19 injection.

E say pipo wey no take di vaccine no go get access to worship centres, banks and oda public places for di State.

But Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed of di Federal High Court for Port Harcourt, Rivers State, say make Govnor Obaseki no enforce di order until di matter finish for court.

Na one Charles Osaretin carry di matter go court sey di Edo govnor order dey against di rights of di citizens.