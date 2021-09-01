Two Nigerians face 105 years for US Prison for 'Yahoo Yahoo'

Two Nigerians fit chop 105 years imprisonment for United States of America.

Johnson Ogunlana and Samson Oguntuyi dey accused of alleged matter wey concern internet fraud.

Dis follow di indictment of di two Nigerians by one federal grand jury for Maryland, USA.

Internet fraud wey many Nigerians know as 'Yahoo Yahoo' na crime wey anti-graft agencies dey battle wit home and abroad.

Ogunlana, age 24 wey dey live for Maryland and Oguntuyi, age 29 dey live for Atlanta.

And dem dey face up to 30 counts charges wey border on "conspiracy commit bank fraud and mail fraud, access device fraud, aggravated identity theft.

"Di two Nigerians also chop accuse of theft of mail by a postal employee and destruction of mail by a postal employee."

US Department of Justice na im tok dis matter.

Di two men plead guilty to di crime wey dem accuse dem of before District Judge Catherine Blake.

Di Court never fix date for dia sentencing.

Wetin Johnson Ogunlana and Samson Oguntuyi do?

United States Department of Justice [DoJ] say Johnson Ogunlana wey be dispatch rider allegedly conspire wit Samson Oguntuyi to tiff credit cards.

For dia plea agreements, Ogunlana and Oguntuyi tell US authorities say between July 25, 2016, and February 5, 2019 dem agree to steal bank checks.

Di two also plea say dem tiff credit and debit cards from di mail and run fake businesses using stolen identities.

Dem confess say dem tiff at least $565,000 from two victim businesses and eight identity theft victims.

"Di 30-count indictment allege sey Ogunlana conspire wit Oguntuyi and odas to to tiff bank checks, credit cards, and debit cards from di mail.

Open fraudulent business banking accounts using di names of victim businesses and di stolen identities of victim postal customers.

"Negotiate di stolen checks by depositing dem into di fraudulent bank accounts, and den conduct transactions wit stolen payment cards and wit money derived from di stolen checks," DOJ add.

Wetin fit happun to di two Nigerians

Say US court indict Johnson Ogunlana and Samson Oguntuyi no mean sey dem dey guilty of di crime.

Anybody wey dem indict still dey innocent until court sey im dey guilty.

Di Department of Justice for statement say if court find dem guilty "Ogunlana and Oguntuyi each face a maximum sentence of 30 years for federal prison.

Dat na di possible prison time for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and mail fraud.

Oguntuyi also face a maximum of 30 years for bank fraud. Ogunlana face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison for access device.

A mandatory sentence of two years, consecutive to any oda sentence imposed for each of five counts of aggravated identity theft

A maximum of five years in federal prison for each of five counts of theft of mail by a postal employee.