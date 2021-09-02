NDDC forensic audit report: President Muhammadu Buhari dey frown - See wetin e contain

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio

Nigeria President dey frown at wetin Niger Delta Development Commission [NDDC] full forensic report finally reveal.

Over six trillion naira na im Nigeria goment don approve for di development of di Niger-Delta, di Niger Delta Commission [NDDC] forensic report show.

Dis na amount wey goment don approve for di commission since dem create am for 2001 till 2021.

Na Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio present di report on Thursday for Abuja to Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

"E dey on record sey between 2001 and 2019, di Federal Government don approve:

"Three trillion, three hundred and seventy five billion, seven hundred and seventy six thousand, seven hundred and ninety four Naira, ninety three Kobo as budgetary allocation.

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

"And N2,420,948,894,191.00 Two trillion, four hundred and twenty billion, nine hundred and forty million.

"And, eight hundred and ninety four thousand, one hundred and ninety one Naira as Income from Statutory and Non Statutory Sources.

"Wey bring di total figure to the sum of approximately Six Trillion Naira given to the Niger Delta Development Commission," Malami tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, A part of Niger-Delta

Di NDDC Audit Report

For August 2019 President Muhammadu Buhari order di forensic audit of di activities of NDDC since dem create am for 2001 till 2021.

Dis na sake of protests by Niger Delta pipo wey dey agitate sey politicians dey use di commission dey tiff-tiff money wey belong to di region.

Di controversy for NDDC plenty sotay e lead to NDDC boss collapse for public hearing for July 2020.

BBC Pidgin never see di content of di full report of di NDDC forensic audit.

But according to di Minister of Justice di forensic audit show sey;

Goment don initiate 13,777 projects

Contractors use mago-mago carry out di projects

NDDC get 362 Bank Accounts

Lack of proper reconciliation of accounts.

Wetin President Muhammadu Buhari plan to do

Di Nigerian goment go use all di instrument of Law to correct di tins wey lead to di lack of development for Niger-Delta, Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami tok.

Malami wey also be di Attorney-General of di federation tok dis one afta e receive Report on di forensic audit of di Niger Delta Commission [NDDC].

Di Minister of Justice say goment go initiate "Criminal investigations prosecution, recovery of funds wey dem no use for wetin dem suppose use am for.

Goment go review di laws to reposition and restructure di NDDC for di efficiency of better service delivery amongst odas

"In all these instances of actions, we go strictly comply wit legal due processe," Oga Malami tok.

NDDC - Wetin be dia work sef?

Di Niger Delta Development Commission na one federal gonment agency wey former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo set up for year 2000 .

Dem get one ogbonge mandate - to develop di oil rich Niger Delta region.

For September 2008, di then President, Umar Musa Yar'Adua create Niger Delta Ministry and di NDDC become parastatal under di ministry.

Di purpose wey goment create dis ministry na sake of di militancy wahala and di plenty complain wey pipo for di region dey give.

Pipo for Niger Delta region say goment abandon di area, pipo dey suffer neglect, no education, poor infrastructure.

And no any form of development for di wia di kontri dey get im largest income, dem complain.

Oda work wey di commission go do na to train and educate youth for di oil rich Niger Delta regions to stop jaguda actions like:

To blow pipelines, disturb oyinbos wey dey work, kidnapping and to dey carry guns.