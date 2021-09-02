Tems on CLB Drake album: Temilade Openiyi AKA Tems bio wey you fit no sabi

2 September 2021, 20:31 WAT New Informate 7 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Drake/Tems/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Canadian singer Drake dey collabo wit Nigerian Singer Tems

Plenty pipo sabi her as Tems but her real name na Temilade Openiyi.

Tems we be one of di fastest rising female music artist for Nigeria dey popular wit releasing hit singles.

Though most of her song don do well, her latest feature wit multiple award-winner Wizkid don further put her for limelight.

Di two Nigerian release "Essence" - di song currently dey top 100 for Billboard.

For her latest achievement Canadian superstar Drake don also feature Tems for im album Certified Lover Boy [CLB].

Tems dey part of di next wave of Afrobeat hitmakers wey many love outside her home-kontri Nigeria.

How old be Tems?

Tems na Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer.

She don release plenty singles and features wit Nigerian and international acts.

Temilade Openiyi AKA Tems na 25 year-old - dem born for July 23, 1996.

She bin study Economics for one University in South Africa.

Dis na afta she attend Dowen College for Lagos.

Raised by her mama, Tems start her own music production at di age of 20.

Tems, wey be strong listener of Aṣa, Adele, Lojay, and Zinloeesky songs, no feel like a new comer for dis music game., according to one BET report.

Di Yoruba meaning behind Tems real name Temilade Openiyi na "my own na di crown".