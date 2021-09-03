Nigeria vs Liberia Highlights: 2022 World Cup Qualifier, Kelechi Iheanacho goal and All you need to know

36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NFF Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Super Eagles

Nigeria Super eagles don beat Liberia two-nil for dia 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Nigeria don dey top Group C of di 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Dis na afta a 2-0 win against dia opponent, Liberia for Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere, Lagos.

Central African Republic and Cape Verde wey dey di same group wit Nigeria bin play draw for dia opening match.

Di Super Eagles win di match wit two goals from Kelechi Iheanacho for first half.

Di Leicester striker score di first goal for di 24th minute. Di second goal come for di 45th minute.

Nigeria Vs Liberia Lineup

Nigeria XI (4-3-3): Maduka Okoye, Ola Aina, Leon Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Jamiu Collins, Ndidi, Etebo, Iwobi, Moses Simon, Iheanacho, Osimhen

Liberia XI (4-4-2): T. Songo, K. Jerbo, J. Saygbe, S. Dweh, D. Paye, O. Bah, A. Njie, M. Macauley, O. Dorley, K. Sherman, P. Wilson.

For di African qualifiers, 40 teams go battle am out for ten groups.

Only di group winners go advance go di third and final round.

Na from dia dem go decide di five teams wey go on to di world finals.