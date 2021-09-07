Sack Ghana Coach CK Akonnor: Why Ghanaians dey call for sacking of Black Stars Coach

12 minutes wey don pass

Ghanaians dey call for de sacking of national team coach, C.K Akonnor after de Black stars lose to South Africa.

De Bafana Bafana of South Africa overpower de Black Stars with one goal to nil during de Qatar 2021 World Cup Qualifiers.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane 82nd minute goal help Bafana Bafana secure all three points to top Group C with four points.

Black Stars Coach, CK Akonnor after de game admit say de team no perform well, resulting in de loss.

"We no try in de second half...den we dey in control in de fest half... I no make happy," CK Akonnor talk media.

Social media react over Ghana loss

Most Ghanaians take to social media to register dema displeasure over de poor performance of de Black Stars.

Some people however believe say he no be de problem, rather de football management body GFA for take de blame.

Coach CK Akonnor performance

C.K Akonnor take over as Black Stars coach in around January 2020 after Ghana Football Association (GFA) am.

GFA appoint am to take over from former coach, Kwesi Appiah who at de time dey face challenges den issues of player indiscipline which people say affect de team.

Since taking over de stars, he handle 10 games as Black Stars coach.

Out of de 10 games, Blacks Stars win 4, lose 4 wey dem draw 2 under de leadership of CK Akonnor.

After one year and nine months in charge of de national team, Black Stars statistics under CK Akonnor show say en win rate be 40%.

According to football pundits, analysis of de performance of Black Stars dey show say de team dey struggle.

Ghana Black Stars so far score 1 goal in last 4 matches, wey dem record only 5 shots on target in last 4 games.