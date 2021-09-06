Usifo Ataga death: Chidinma Ojukwu, di allege killer of Super TV boss dey face court today

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, OTHER Wetin we call dis foto, Michael Usifo Ataga

Chidinma Ojukwu wey dem allege say e kill Super TV boss Usifo Ataga go appear in court today for Lagos Nigeria.

Magistrate court for Yaba Lagos for august remand her for 30 days pending advise from di Department of Public Prosecution DPP.

Chidinma Ojwuku lawyer no oppose di remand on top say e bin dey expect am dat day.

Di last time she appear for court, Magistrate Adeola Adedayo remand her and one Adedapo Quadri for prison custody. Di court no give dem chance to talk during di court session.

Di court also remand four others including Chidinma papa, Mr Onoh Ojukwu for prison unto say im and one Mr Babalola Disu allege block police from arresting di suspect Chidinma.

Today di court go torchlight advise from DPP to move di case forward. Dis mean say DPP go til weda di girl get case to answer or not.

Police bin discover di Super TV CEO dead body inside one short let apartment for June 2021 for Lekki Lagos.

Days later, police arrest 21-year-old Chidinma wey be university student after dem begin search for one female suspect for di mata.

Di judge adjourn di Michael Usifo Ataga matter till September 5, 2021.

Between di time of di remand order and now family of Usifo Ataga and dia lawyer come out to accuse Police say dem dey shield di killers of dia brother, say dem dey treat di suspect Chidinma like VIP as dem carri am for UBER wen she come court last time.

Inspector general of police respond to di allegation by transferring di case from Lagos to Abuja according to local tori pipo Sahara reporters.

Who be Michael Usifo Ataga

Wia dis foto come from, Michael Usifo Ataga Wetin we call dis foto, Michael Usifo Ataga, na Super TV Nigeria CEO until im alleged murder.

Michael Usifo Ataga don be Chief Executive Officer at Super Network Limited since April 2014 until im murder, according to im LinkedIn profile.

SuperTV, na wetin dem call Super Network Company wey be Over-The-Top [OTT] media streaming entertainment company for Ikoyi, Lagos.

Michael Usifo Ataga get wife and children wey report say dey base for Abuja.

Late Ataga, wey life end at 50 years of age bin attend University of Benin between 1988 and 1995.

Police say investigations still dey on di suspected murder case.

Dangerous high profile murder cases like dis [Michael Usifo Ataga death] dey happun from time to time for Lagos.

For December 2019 one domestic staff connive stab MD of Maersk Nigeria, kill im wife for Lagos.

Dem bury Ataga on July 30, 2021.

Wetin we know about her profile

Chidimma Adaora Ojukwu na 300 level student of University of Lagos Unilag.

She dey study mass communication for University of Lagos, according to di police.

She dey live wit her parents for Alagomeji area for Yaba Lagos.

Na for dis her parents house police say dem arrest her.

Chidimma be native of Abia state for south east Nigeria, according to wetin she tell tori pipo.

University of Lagos tok-tok pesin Nonye Oguama don confirm to BBC Pidgin say di alleged murder suspect na dia student.

Until dis alleged murder investigation, Chidimma Ojukwu bin dey run part time studies for Unilag, Mrs Oguama tok.