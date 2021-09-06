Afghanistan: Taliban Claim say dem don seize holdout Afghan valley

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @seckermani

Di Taliban tok-tok pesin say di group supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, dey alive and "and go come into public view soon".

Questions bin dey raise about wia e dey and why e never show face for public so far.

Akhundzada become di supreme commander of di Taliban in May 2016.

Im age go dey around 60 and e bin live most of im life in Afghanistan.

According to sabi pipo, e maintain close tie wit di so-called "Quetta Shura" di Afghan Taliban leader wey base for Pakistani city of Quetta.

As di group supreme commander, Akhundzada dey in charge of political, military and religious affairs.

Women be important part of our society - Taliban

Wen dem ask about how Taliban dey treatment women, Zabihullah Mujahid repeats previous statements say women rights go dey respected under di framework of Sharia, or Islamic law - but again im no too tok on wetin e mean in practice.

"Women be important part of our society," e tok

But despite di group claims, plenty report dey enter say na di same old tori for women in Afghanistan.

On Sunday witnesses bin tell BBC say Taliban militants bin shoot and kill one policewoman for one provincial city.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Taliban spokesman addresses issues at border crossings

Di Taliban tok-tok person note say dem bin get particular issues say Afghans dey try enter Pakistan via di Chaman and Torkham border crossings.

E say di Taliban don consistently order say make dia fighters no block access to di crossings.

But e add say one recent delegation to Kabul say di crossings dey closed sake of security concerns wey dem link to release of prisoners inside Afghanistan, and request make dem dey check pipo wey dey try enter or leave di kontri.

No details on new goment

Dem ask di Taliban tok-tok pesin again about di new government and how e go look like.

E repeat di promises say di gomment go bi all "inclusive" but say im no go fit give more details yet.

Di new gomment dey expected to be announced any day now, but Zabihullah Mujahid never give di exact time.

Since dia takeover, plenty qustions bin dey rise about what exactly di Taliban new gomment go mean for women, human rights, and political freedoms.

Taliban tok-tok person: Former VP japa from di kontri

Zabihullah Mujahid say dem tell am say former Afghan Vice-President Amrullah Saleh don leave Afghanistan and escape to neighbouring Tajikistan.

Saleh join resistance forces in Panjshir after di Taliban takeover of di rest of di kontri. Last week e release one video wia e deny say e don japa from di valley.

Panjshir leaders 'missing'

Di Taliban say di pipo wey dey in control of Panjshir dey "miss at di moment".

Di tok-tok peron say Afghanistan na dia home, and dem fit return if dey want.

E add say weapon wey dem seize from Panjshir go dey added to Afghanistan weapons cache.

International flights to resume

Di Taliban tok-tok person say domestic flights don restart , and e add say di group dey wait to see when international flights fitresume.

Di gomment of Turkey and Qatar bindey help to restore services from Kabul airport,e tok, and claim say di US spoil di airport before dem leave Afghanistan.

Taliban want humanitarian assistance

Di Taliban tok-tok person dey ask di international community to help dem rebuild Afghanistan.

E call on kontries to continue humanitarian assistance.

E also try to assure Afghans say di situation in di kontri go get back to normal slowly, and di economy go improve.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Taliban announces capture of Panjshir

Taliban tok-tok person Zabihullah Mujahid don claim say di group don take control of Panjshir province.

Di valley "don dey been cleared today completely", e tok fornews conference in Kabul.

Di story of Afghanistan 'undefeated' valley

As we bin dey yarn, e get one competing claim say resistance fighters deny di Taliban claims say dia fighter don seize Panjshir. Here na wetin you need to know about di area.

Panjshir, na one rugged mountain valley, na home to between 150,000 and 200,000 pipo. Di place bi centre of resistance when Afghanistan dey under Soviet occupation in di 1980s and during di Taliban previous period of rule, between 1996 and 2001.

Di long, deep and dusty valley stretch reach about 75 miles (120km) - south-west to north-east - to di north of di Afghan capital Kabul.

Di place dey protected by high mountain peaks - rising 9,800ft (3,000m) above di valley floor. Dey be one imposing natural barrier - protection for di pipo wey dey live there.

E get only one narrow road in, wey wind im way between large rocky outcrops and di meandering Panjshir River.

"E get one mythical aspect to di entire area. No be just one valley. Once you get into it e get at least anoda 21 sub valleys connected," Shakib Sharifi wey bin live there as pikin tok e comot Afghanistan after di Taliban take control.