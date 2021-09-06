Pipo dey cheat me for dis my dry cleaning business becos I no fit see- Anietie Akpan

17 minutes wey don pass

Anietie Akpan wife abandon am few years after e get eye problem. Na only him dey run im tins now plus take care of im only child. Akpan dey struggle to arrange something for living for imself, wit hope say one day, im go fit see again.

E follow BBC Pidgin tok about di kain challenge wey im dey face wit im condition.

One out of eight Nigeria person dey live wit at least one form of disability dis one na according to Dataphyte.Di National Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey wey dem conduct in 2005-2007 estimate say about 1.2 million pipo of 40 years old dey blind.