Ifedayo Adetifa: Wetin you need know about NCDC new boss

President Muhammadu Buhari don approve di appointment of Dr Ifedayo Adetifa as Nigeria Centre for Disease Control new oga.

For inside statement wey presidential tok-tok person Garba Shehu sign, di president bin name Dr Adetifa as one member of im important committee.

Dr Ikekweazu wey dey in charge of NCDC don gbab WHO appointment and many pipo don dey wonder who bi di new oga wey go dey in charge of NCDC especially now wey Covid-19 dey ravage di world.

Ifedayo Adetifa Biography

Dr Ifedayo Adetifa bin gbab im medical degree for University of Ilorin, Kwara State north central Nigeria.

E train in Paediatrics and Child Health for Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

Oga Adetifa be fellow of West Africa College of Physicians and Paediatric.

In 2005, e gbab Fellowship of di West Africa College of Physicians in Paediatrics.

Dr Adetifa bin study Epidemiology at di University of Amsterdam, Di Netherlands, na there e gbab im MSC and PhD.

Im be Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases Epidemiology for London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

Oga Adetifa get interests for research in vaccine impact/effectiveness studies, innovative approaches/surveillance tools for monitoring vaccination, Tuberculosis Epidemiology, and evidence synthesis plus systematic reviews.

In 2018 e gbab award of MRC/DFID African Research Leader Fellowship.

Dr Ifedayo Adetifa be member of di Kenyan National Immunisation Coordinating Committee and member of di World Health Organisation, Africa Region's (WHO-AFRO) Regional Immunisation Technical Advisory Group.

E bin serve as Clinical Epidemiologist for di KEMRI-Wellcome Trust Research Programme, Kiliufi, Kenya.

For vaccine matter, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa be member of Kenyan National Immunisation Coordination Committee, di WHO AFRO Regional Immunisation Technical Advisory Group (RITAG), di Advisory Group of di WHO Malaria Vaccine Implementation Programme, and the WHO Technical Advisory Group on RSV vaccines.

E dey work on pneumococcal conjugate vaccine impact studies in Kenya and Nigeria and dey involved in rotavirus vaccine impact studies in Kenya.

Adetifa get specific intereste in di scientific basis for managing pneumococcal conjugate vaccine programmes in Africa wit only pneumococcal carriage data.

Dis one dey funded in part by one grant from di UK NIHR Mucosal Pathogens Research Unit at University College London.

E also get interest in vaccine seroepidemiology research plus di application to estimate vaccination coverage, population immunity and force of infection in African settings .

Wia dis foto come from, Sodiq Adelakun Wetin we call dis foto, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, di Director General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) dey check im temperature during one diplomatic meeting for Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, Nigeria.

NCDC Ogaship/ WHO appointment of Ihekweazu

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu wey be di director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) wey dey comot gbab WHO appointment.

Some days ago, World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus bin release statement say, Ihekweazu go now lead di work on strengthening pandemic and epidemic intelligence globally.

According to Oga Gbebreyseus, di appointment go take effect on November 1, 2021.

"I dey pleased to welcome Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu as Assistant Director-General for Health Emergency Intelligence from November 1, 2021," Ghebreyesus tok.